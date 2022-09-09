On his first day of school, a hilarious father dressed his little son in an over-sized black suit, trousers and shoes

In a video making rounds online, the boy was spotted laying on the bed dressed in a full over-sized outfit

The funny video has kept netizens in stitches as they recount how they rocked over-sized uniforms to school

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A trending video of a little boy rocking an over-sized outfit on his first day of school has stirred hilarious reactions online.

The little boy who was dressed by his father, lay on the bed in his oversized outfit as his dad blessed him with words of wisdom.

Dad kits son in oversized outfit Photo Credit: Pubity

Source: UGC

The father told his son in a hilarious video that he'd grow to the point where the suit will fit perfectly.

He further advised his son not to be afraid because he looks great and 'good to go.'

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The little boy kept a straight face as he stared deeply at his dad. Perhaps, he was wondering what was going on.

Hilarious reactions trail video of little boy in oversized outfit

Yaseenchapters said:

"Year 7 are getting smaller and smaller he’s not lying."

Obaid_abbasi_09 wrote:

"My lil man is literally like WF yoooo."

Itsmssuzzy reacted:

"Baby be like oh heck no."

Exclusivejoy10 commented:

"Why stressing him na?"

_mahibah said:

"Delete it before my mum sees it."

Niku_das25 said:

"When you are a freshie but they expect you to have 5 years of experience."

_sylvia_789 stated:

"He looks highly concerned."

Anais_bnn remarked:

"Trust me these days you do not want to grow into Mbappe. Just google it, it is ridiculous and saddening."

Gracee_michellee said:

"Let's call him: Boss Baby."

Allendiko added:

"Asian moms buying their kids clothes be like."

Watch the video below:

Tailor sews oversized uniform for little boy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a kid has been handed a long uniform that is way bigger than him by his tailor and many have reacted sharply to it.

When the video emerged on the internet, it got social media users talking, with some saying it is normal to give big uniforms to kids since they grow fast. The video, which has gone viral, showed the boy trying and struggling hard to walk properly with the uniform because it entangled his legs.

The little kid fell on the ground at a point in the video shared by @dabod_speed, probably because he marched in the uniform.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng