A lecturer identified as Hassan Momoh was reportedly found unconscious in his car in Auchi, Edo state

Reports gathered that the young man who had a class to attend got to the venue but could not step down from his car

A friend of his took to Facebook to mourn the deceased lecturer while revealing that he has been buried according to Muslim rites

A Facebook user, Momodu Bameyi, has mourned the unfortunate demise of his friend, a lecturer, who died inside his car.

Bameyi revealed that the late lecturer had a class with his students and he drove to the venue but passed on inside his car.

Lecturer dies in his car, African students Photo Credit: Momodu Bameyi / Pius Utomi

It was gathered that students of the lecturer waited for him all to no avail, so they proceeded to his car to check what was wrong.

They got to his car to enquire why he was taking so long but found that he was unconscious. Security personnel were called to help and they drove to the hospital. Sadly, the young man died on the way.

Sharing a photo of the deceased lecturer via Facebook, Momodu said:

"My friend drove to school today, held departmental meeting, attended to students seminar, had a class to attend. Drove to the class but could not step down from his car. Died on his way to the hospital. He was buried this evening according to Muslim rites. Rest on Hassan Momoh. And you are there bragging?"

Netizens mourn deceased lecturer

Nana Aishat said:

"So sorry may Almighty Allah forgives all of his shortcomings and grant him Jannah firdaus Ameen."

Ramadan Abdul reacted:

"May Allah grant him jannah, rest on out maths teacher then."

Buraimah Meriam noted:

"Death is inevitable. Pray Allah grant him arjanatu firdaus. Aamiin. Rest in peace my accounting teacher in Poly secondary school."

Musa Abudutu commented:

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanat Firdaus."

Usman Dauda remarked:

"No stated time for death. It will surely come and is inevitable. Pray Allah grant him arjanatu firdaus. Aamiin."

See post below:

