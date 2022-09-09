Social media users have gushed over a video of a Nigerian dad visiting his daughter who sells tomatoes for a living

The young lady shared the clip online with excitement as she showed off her hustle without shame

Many people showered praises on her father and prayed for the success of the lady's tomatoes business

A Nigerian man visited his daughter at the market where she earns living selling tomatoes and this warmed hearts online.

His daughter, a TikToker, shared the clip on the social media platform with joy.

Her dad called at the market where she sells tomatoes. Photo Credit TikTok/@callmemiminwa33

A wording layered on the video by her reads:

"Daddy came to visit me in my small portion where I sell my tomatoes."

The self-acclaimed celebrity tomato seller has amassed over 57k followers on TikTok where she posts videos from the market selling her tomatoes.

She occasionally flaunts her business with so much joy that one would consider also going into it.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

hismaeelopeyemi said:

"Ur happiness will never turn sorrow."

user3480654445658 said:

"More Grace and more blessings."

Rita said:

"God bless ur business dear."

mayalove194 said:

"Do what make u happy my dear."

user8641049016214 said:

"More Grace to u swtht.

"Where in Abakpa are u staying."

adamazichioma45 said:

" Long life to your sweet dad,daddy I love you."

