After more than 30 years of being married, a man got the biggest shock of his life as regards his kids

DNA tests results revealed that all his five children are not biologically his, but the woman involved has a different opinion

According to a lady who narrated it, the oldest of the kids is 32 years of age while the youngest is 15 years

After over 30 years of marriage, a man found out that all his five children do not belong to him.

According to a lady with the handle @Meyeownboss who shared the story on Twitter, the 55-year-old man made the discovery after running DNA tests.

@Meyeownboss shared the life story in response to another account by a DNA agency owner, @royalskegee, who said he tested a married couple with three kids and the results showed they did not belong to the husband.

@Meyeownboss added that the man's wife had something to say when she was confronted.

The woman said that all the DNA tests were wrong. The tweet reads:

"I'm back here to say I watched an interview with a 55yr old man married over 30 years 5 children, youngest being 15yrs oldest being 32yrs... None... I repeat, none were his. When confronted the wife said all the dna tests were wrong.

"I repeat, she said, ALL 5 DNA TESTS WERE WRONG."

Social media reactions

@Humanity_B said:

"I know someone who fathered 3 kids too, all of them aren't his. He's in his 40s and desperately looking for a relationship, he wants kids because he feels he's behind. His age mates are married with kids and he has none..."

@lodiedodie14 said:

"Had a friend like this...none of hers was her boyfriends. The little Boy came out so he did a DNA test. His best friend said "well how do you know if the other two are yours?" he got a DNA test on them too and they weren't. I thought he was gonna commit su*icide."

@SaintRoderick said:

"I know it doesn’t make it better but I wonder if it was all from one guy or different people. Because it lets me know who and how many people I have to fight after the appointment."

@EiinsBin said:

"The civil courts should make a law about this type of stuff. Having childern with another person and claiming it for another without their conset should be illegal."

@MyNameIsEmpress said:

"Idk how men just …father children without a DNA test. Even if she’s your wife! Lol. I would need a test! I was pushing a test down my child’s father throat, he kept saying “I know she’s mine it’s cool.” And I knew she was his too… but how does he really know?! w/o a test?!"

Man Discovers 7-Year-Old Child Is Not His After Doing DNA Test, Voices Out Deep Frustration

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man, Eguveso Enifome, went online to cry out after a 7-year-old child said to be his was found out not to be so after a DNA test.

Enifome in one of the several videos he shared on his Facebook page, however, admitted that he was close with the woman before she got pregnant. He said he was shocked when he was informed after the baby was two years old that the kid is his.

Enifome revealed that he was angrier when his father collected the child and said she resembled him. Enifome revealed that the lady had other partners and it was not only him she was dating. The vexed man said he is taking the matter to the police station.

Source: Legit.ng