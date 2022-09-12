A woman turned $1 into $50,000 (GH₵500,000) after playing the lottery with numbers used from an old car license plate number

The woman from Maryland in the United States played a 'pick 5' ticket and scored big

The 43-year-old plans to use her winnings to pay off her debt and, ironically, to spruce up her car

An American woman is over the moon after winning $50,000 (GH₵500,000) in the lottery, and the inspiration for her numbers came from an unlikely place: her old car's license plate numbers.

According to News18.com, the woman was shocked to learn that the digits from an old car's number plate were the winning numbers for her in the Maryland lottery.

The win was made all the sweeter when it surfaced that the 43-year-old played a 'Pick 5' type ticket and spent a solitary dollar to bag $50,000 (GH₵500,000).

The unnamed woman is planning to pay off debt and make improvements to her cars inside and out. She also wants to treat her kids and grandkids.

United Press International reports that the woman called her mother to give her the good news.

