A brave white man visited the notorious Mushin market without any form of security as he made a video about the place

The young man also bought akara and pure water like an everyday Nigerian while talking about the market

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video wondered how he was able to make it out of the market with his phone intact

An oyinbo man, Chris, with a popular TikTok page called Authentic Travelling, has visited the Mushin market in Lagos without fear.

In a TikTok video, he said unlike other places he has visited in Nigeria, he was in Mushin without any company.

Many people said that visiting the market was very unsafe for him. Photo source: TikTok/@authentic_traveling

He bought akara and pure water

Chris said that the market is one of the notorious places in Lagos state that demands security consciousness. He went ahead to try out some local snacks like boli.

The man bought sachet water (pure water), talked about it and drank. Another thing he spent his money on in the market was akara.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend oyinbo's bravery

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 700 comments with more than 18,000 likes. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Bella__ said:

"You are lucky you came back with your phone."

marhdydickson said:

"Them no collect your phone."

SJX145 said:

"As we’ll say in Yoruba;”Oyinbo yi l’aya!! Even as a Nigerian, only the brave enter Mushin!"

okere victor said:

"Was here last week. Compared to the market on victoria island where I stay, this is a lot more affordable. Felt like buying everything I saw."

Shonar Shonny said:

"This is ojuwoye market ....famous market in mushin."

ONYX said:

"Its cool you’re doing this but its also incredibly unsafe."

Nigerian man admires oyinbo lady

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video shared by @farielysian showed the moment a Nigerian man wanted to kiss an oyinbo lady he did not even know.

At the start of the clip, a stranger approached him on the street with the picture of the beautiful lady on his phone, asking him his thought about her.

The man said she is fine and if he were to see her, he would kiss her. He never believed he could meet the oyinbo lady in real life.

