A woman who quit her marriage after six months has moved into a new home with brand new household items

In a clip the woman shared, she had a truck moved into the compound of the apartment she got herself

Many people who reacted to her video said that they love that her moving out was well planned and not hasty

Remember the woman who revealed she left her marriage after six months and moved her things elsewhere with a truck? She is living her life now on her own terms.

The woman shared a new video which showed her new apartment. She titled the TikTok video "Move in with me."

Many people celebrated the woman's bold move from her marriage. Photo source: TikTok/@fezz_l

Brand new items for her apartment

In the clip, the woman set out her pieces of furniture as she arranged them. She took out time to put her things in the right places while giving her online followers a home tour.

Among the things she had moved in with was a new washing machine, a set of kitchen utensils and a brand new fridge.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate lady

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered almost 400 comments with close to 25,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yonella Qata said:

"House tour, congratulations Fezz!"

Nonto said:

"Wow this move was well planned, it's the first time seeing someone move in and have the house furnished same time. Well done."

Zeezi said:

"I don't know you but I'm proud of you as if you're my sister. Love and more strength to you."

Human being said:

"Unwrapping everything. Congratulations. I hope you enjoy your space."

Giiirly_B22 said:

"am coming to stay with yoh."

call me Imane said:

"I like the fact that you moved in to your new home with brand new stuff. All the best and enjoy your home."

user4837269445773 said:

"May God grant you more more blessings and abundance CONGRATULATIONS."

