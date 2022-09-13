A beautiful girl has called out a man who tried to body-shame her publicly by reporting nicely to her mother

In a TikTok video, the girl was seen telling her mother that the man in question called her fatty bom bom

The video of the wise little girl has been liked so many times by TikTok users as she is considered brave

A pretty little girl with an angelic voice has received a lot of attention from TikTokers for refusing to be body-shamed.

In a TikTok video, the baby girl said she was called 'fatty bom bom' by a man she referred to as 'uncle.'

The pretty girl forcefully said the man can't do that to her. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenlaazeeresamu0.

Source: UGC

She wasn't too happy about it, so she reported it to her mother and said it was a bad habit.

The little girl also said the man can't do that to her, adding that she is a big girl.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng