People online have reacted to a cute baby girl who grew up with so much natural hair many would love to have

The kid's mother who shared the video online revealed that the baby has never had a trim since she was born

On the girl's TikTok page are many videos of her rocking her natural hair in different amazing styles

A video showing a little girl when she was a baby has stirred reactions on TikTok. A caption layered on the video read:

"She's gonna lose hair eventually."

Seconds after those words, the baby, who is now grown, could be seen walking and waving her hands at the camera. She had fuller hair, showing her marvellous hair growth.

Many people were smitten by the kid's beauty. Photo source: TikTok/@journey_renee

Beautiful natural hair

Many people were amazed that the kid rocked such a large mass of hair that many are working hard to get.

Watch the video below:

Baby with full hair sparks reactions

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with thousands of views.

Below are some of the reactions:

pameladbaker said:

"Omg she’s absolutely gorgeous."

jasminecorrea265 said:

"wuv her so much shes so cute."

Susu said:

"Please what did you do to keep her hair am, confused on what use on my baby’s hair."

Agneta B. Sakala asked:

"Have you ever cut her hair or trimming it from the time she was born?"

The lady replied:

"No. She will be getting her first trim soon I’ll post."

janalcindor321 said:

"My mom told me the doctor said I have to do surgery in my ear n now I can hear any little thing."

Chubby looking baby

