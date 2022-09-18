A social media user known on Twitter as Valbabyofvsc has turned heads with a video showing her massive figure

Valbabyofvsc sported a sleeveless top matching her tight leggings and strutted in a pair of stiletto heels

The footage in which she shows that she can strut in heels with confidence has raked nearly two million views and tons of views

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A beautiful lady with the Twitter name Valbabyofvsc has raked thousands of views for a video showing her voluptuous figure and charming beauty.

In the footage doing the rounds on social media, Valbabyofvsc shows that she can strut in heels. She donned a sleeveless top matching her tight leggings and rocked a pair of stiletto heels.

Photos of a social media user. Credit: @valbabyyy03

Source: Twitter

The video in which Valbabyofvsc goes about flexing her grit features her pair of spectacles and accessories, which included a bracelet and earrings.

At the time of this publication, the footage had raked nearly two million views. Nearly 40,000 people had reacted to it and more than 3,000 people had retweeted it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Many gush over her curvy look

@anthonystilldey said:

She got that T-Rex shape.

JanielSiky said:

Everything na double double.

@nifemi369 commented:

Thanks for being this to my timeline.

@Praizzzz said:

All I can say is omo!

@ernestina_yorm posted:

Oh wow.

@russ_madnezz shared:

Clapping their cheeks probably sounds like thunder.

@nessa_nwanne said:

God dey create.

@nyyyduhhh asked:

How do you find pants that fit your little waist?

@GossipGisabel shared:

Why can’t this be me...maybe in my next life.

Plus-size Man Steals Limelight with His Intense Dance Moves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that there's always that one person who becomes the joy with their delightful presence and impressive dance moves at events, especially weddings.

A young man in an African outfit rocked the dance floor at a wedding reception, where he shakes his moves to a praise song.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the young man stole the limelight with his energy-filled and exciting modern steps and leg works.

Lady in Heels Leads Young Men in Dance Lesson with Intense Energy

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa has shown that she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.

The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.

In the clips seen by YEN.com.gh, the Queen of Salsa takes the young men through some dance steps jamming to Turn Up, a song by Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh