A beautiful lady who knows what she wants decided to buy land at the young age of 21 with the plan to build

A year after, she started the foundation and has since taken the house to a good level with its roofing completed

Many people who reacted to her video were surprised that a 22-year-old could do a thing many are striving to achieve

A beautiful lady has gone on TikTok to reveal that she got her land at the age of 21, after seeing a beautiful house design she loved.

In 2021, she started working on the foundation. A video she shared showed the work progress in days.

The lady is still in the process of building as there are no windows yet. Photo source: TikTok/@lopie6_miss_sweetface

Building nearing completion

So far, the lady has been able to get the house to the roofing level, showing she has done the major work on building the structure.

Reacting to her clip, many people said they loved the way she prioritised working on her dream house.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than one million views with over 600 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

user1003732666066 said:

"Guys where do you get the money? im 22 and still broke."

She replied:

"Working hard."

VIVILI@TA said:

"Then there us 22 yrs who cant even get money for transport."

Wonder Nyirenda said:

"I really admire people that became successful at a tender age well keep it up as we also wait for our time."

Hildy...a said:

"What! at 21 and I'm here with my phone all day all night... where's my star???"

winnypepela said:

"When people say work hard what do they mean .keep going gal."

Lady builds house for her mother

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady, Joy M Iorhuna, gave her mother the best gift to celebrate her 53rd birthday. For the special day, the woman built her mum a three-bedroom apartment.

Joy said that wanting to complete the project for her mother is the reason why she has been enduring suffering.

The lady who lives in Makurdi said her running around to make ends meet eventually paid off in a big way.

