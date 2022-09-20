A man has wept openly like a baby after discovering that he is not the biological father of his daughter

In a viral video seen on social media, the man lamented that he was the one who sent his wife to university and paid her fees

While the woman was pleading, the man refused to listen as he said there was nothing to settle in the matter

A man has been seen in a video writhing in emotional pain after finding out that he is not the biological father of his daughter.

In a video shared on TikTok by @olorisupergal, the man wept like a baby as he was disappointed in his wife.

The Nigerian man wept sorrowfully after the shocking discovery. Photo credit: Chuck Savage and JGI/Tom Grill/ Getty Images.

I trained you in the university

His wife was carrying a baby thought to be the child in question, and she was pleading with him to calm down so they can settle.

There was one other man seen in the footage who also tried to intervene, asking the distraught father to calm down.

The man named Emeka, however, insisted that there was nothing to settle. He said his wife brought another man's child to the house after all he did for her. He equally said he was the one who sent his wife to school.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to video

The video met serious condemnation from TikTokers who find what the lady did completely unacceptable. Many of them openly said so in the comment section. See some of the comments below:

@antoninetté said:

"The pain so sad."

@Beautykesh700 commented:

"This man is really pained."

@e.mzolin commented:

"How do you sleep at night carrying such a secret?"

@Stanley said:

"Good morning my people."

@nickthenoob33 said:

"She is just sad she got caught."

@Olajumokeella said:

"No man deserves to go through this."

@jobmanja commented:

"Only men can understand how he feels."

@Krespo22 said:

"There is nothing to settle here. The game is over."

Chinese man abandons kid in school after discovering he is not the biological father

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a man abandoned his child in school after shockingly discovering that he wasn't the father of the baby.

The shocking incident happened in China. The man was begged to pick up the child, but the pleas fell on deaf ears as he left him in the care of the school.

The man said he had left the kid in the school's hands, with the little child being left only with a change of clothes and a mobile phone.

