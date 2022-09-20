A bride-to-be has sparked controversy on social media after asking friends to contribute to her wedding

In a leaked WhatsApp chat shared on Twitter, the asked about 100 of her friends to pay N5k each for the success of her wedding

Massive reactions have trailed the screenshot of her WhatsApp messages as netizens share their opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A bride-to-be has sought financial assistance from about 100 of her friends ahead of her wedding.

The young woman added her friends to a group on WhatsApp and mandated them to contribute minimum of N5k each for her wedding.

Bride-to-be seeks funds for wedding Photo Credit: Coffee and Milk / Maksym Kapliuk

Source: UGC

Yusuf Bolaji who leaked the chat on Twitter revealed that the N5k is excluding other expenses and payments.

Bolaji tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"A friend of mine during NYSC is getting married next month and she added about 100+ of us to a group and we are asked to contribute 5k each towards the success of the wedding.5k not even for cloth o Pekelepekele."

Netizens react to Bolaji's tweet

Muhammad Karamba said:

"This is why I have since refused to join any wedding WhatsApp group. Not even for my close friend. I don't want peer pressure. I know what your status is with me and I know what I can afford."

Vib Oyinbo reacted:

"If this was big brother naija y'all would support it ,but you bring ur friend's problem to the internet just to get likes and engagement,ate you not ashamed of yourself. Why una de always mock people wey tell una their problems ? Is that not witchcraft? Tue Tue."

B Energy reacted:

"It's a good one but she shouldn't be the one to dictate what and how much should be contributed, neither should it be enforced."

Mighty B01 wrote:

"We are privileged to be part of those they can count on as friends" I'm privileged to be your friend cuz say wetin? Shey na you dem draw inside $1,000? What an organised begging!"

Jelilat Ibrahim added:

"Orisirisi. Omooo so bad! Funny things is people that contributed will still come out and say "sheybi awa la dawo to fi shey wedding".

It's Yomi raged:

"So you came to post a private chat to a bunch of strangers online. If you didn’t like it, OPT OUT! Why post it here? For what? Which kind of disgusting friend are you? If the person isn’t your friend, neither are we. This is a disgusting, bottom barrel behavior!"

See the tweet below:

Bride leaks her chats with husband as they wed

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady, Ndeori Peace Lenu, has gotten married to the love of her life whom she met on Facebook. According to Peace who shared her story on Facebook, her husband had texted her months ago for the first time and they began talking.

Shortly afterwards, they got into a relationship and have now tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The young lady while sharing her wedding photos, penned down a piece of advice to single ladies longing to get married.

She advised them to always check and reply to messages even from strangers. The proud wife went ahead to share screenshots of her conversation with her husband when they just met.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng