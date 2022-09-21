Cute Little Girl Who Has Rare Blue Eye Colour Goes Viral, Video Stuns People: "Unique Princess"
- A pretty girl has been called an African princess due to the rare colour of her eyes
- Social media users are reacting to the video of the girl which was posted on TikTok by her proud Liberian mother
- The mum said when she gave birth to the girl, her first reaction was to think of the girl as a rare sweet bundle of joy
A cute little girl has gone viral on social media after her mother shared a video showcasing her rare pair of eyes.
The colour of her eyes are so rare and captivating, that one would think the baby is wearing a contact lens.
The girl was seen in a video posted on TikTok by @heyy..cheryl who calls the pretty kid an African princess.
TikTokers have swooped on the short clip as they are stunned by the girl's eye colour.
Dressed up in Tiger colours
Before the girl was recorded, she was dressed up in a wrapper which had stripes like that of a tiger. Her headgear was also made of the same fabric.
When the mum was asked how she reacted after finding out the uniqueness of her daughter's eyes, she said:
"It was really sweet."
Watch the video below:
TikTokers react to video of baby with beautiful pair of eyes
@Alzubra said:
"Can already hear people asking her if they are contacts."
@novasexton10 commented:
"She definitely is a princess I love her eyes there just lovely, what was your reaction to her eyes when first found out?"
@Nadia knestrick said:
"I don't know why everyone is so shocked about her having blue eyes, both me and my brother had blue eyes as a baby and we are Asian."
@Noelle Bazile said:
"She is quite literally one of the most stunning babies I've ever seen."
@Adi.minako commented:
"Aww she is pretty and look like my little sister she is almost 2 years old but they look a bit the same."
