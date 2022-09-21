A pretty girl has been called an African princess due to the rare colour of her eyes

Social media users are reacting to the video of the girl which was posted on TikTok by her proud Liberian mother

The mum said when she gave birth to the girl, her first reaction was to think of the girl as a rare sweet bundle of joy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A cute little girl has gone viral on social media after her mother shared a video showcasing her rare pair of eyes.

The colour of her eyes are so rare and captivating, that one would think the baby is wearing a contact lens.

The Liberian mum dressed her daughter in a unique way as the camera captured her cute eyes. Photo credit: TikTok/@heyy..cheryl.

Source: UGC

The girl was seen in a video posted on TikTok by @heyy..cheryl who calls the pretty kid an African princess.

TikTokers have swooped on the short clip as they are stunned by the girl's eye colour.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dressed up in Tiger colours

Before the girl was recorded, she was dressed up in a wrapper which had stripes like that of a tiger. Her headgear was also made of the same fabric.

When the mum was asked how she reacted after finding out the uniqueness of her daughter's eyes, she said:

"It was really sweet."

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to video of baby with beautiful pair of eyes

@Alzubra said:

"Can already hear people asking her if they are contacts."

@novasexton10 commented:

"She definitely is a princess I love her eyes there just lovely, what was your reaction to her eyes when first found out?"

@Nadia knestrick said:

"I don't know why everyone is so shocked about her having blue eyes, both me and my brother had blue eyes as a baby and we are Asian."

@Noelle Bazile said:

"She is quite literally one of the most stunning babies I've ever seen."

@Adi.minako commented:

"Aww she is pretty and look like my little sister she is almost 2 years old but they look a bit the same."

Little Girl Captured Sleeping with Her Hands in Washing Water; Video Sparks Reactions

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a little girl was captured sleeping with both hands in soapy water beside a woman washing clothes in the same water in a video doing the rounds online.

The short clip of the little cutie taking a nap with her head facing upwards had the adult's face covered.

The child appeared in the footage wearing a colourful outfit and sporting short braids with ribbons to match.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng