A Nigerian man revealed that his wife married him in 2014 because she wanted to build his potential with him

Eight years after, the transformation photo of the couple made many wonder if they were the same people in the throwback snap

Among those who reacted to their pictures were TikTokers who said that women like his wife are rare

A Nigerian man who got married in 2014 to a beautiful woman has gone online to share their transformation photo in a TikTok video.

In the space of eight years, they grew well together. The man revealed that when the woman married him in 2014, it was because she believed in him.

The man said that the lady wanted to build with him. Photo source: TikTok/@dadof3nation

Love is beautiful

That was not all, the man added that the woman also wanted to build with him. Captioning the video, the lucky husband said:

"Love is a beautiful thing with the right person."

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Koko said:

"There’s no way these are the same people."

Carlla Hill said:

"How they get light skinned?"

Adepa said:

"Are you sure it’s the same people ahhh I’m asking for a friend."

Adejuwon_Ola said:

"Wow see transformation. Many guys failed to marry early because of fear, congratulations bro."

Goodness Ekeh said:

"Abi i should accept this guy wey dey disturb me now, him fit glow tomorrow."

Ajiboo said:

"Y’all looking at skin am looking at the guys mouth, how did it level back."

Khadijat Abdulkar211 said:

"Waooo change is indeed a constant thing."

user3047097509242 said:

"Na wah ooo so dis be you??? Chineke God is good oooo."

user9966297060410 expressed surprise:

"Unbelievable story not clear, seeing different man, first one luks older."

Woman quits marriage after 6 months

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a woman went online to share a video of a moving truck with house furniture and other items.

Words she layered on the clip read:

"Left my marriage after 6 months."

The truck could be seen pulling into a compound of a separate apartment different from her husband's.

Source: Legit.ng