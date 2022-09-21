A lady was amazed by a kid hawker she encountered in Oyo who demonstrated a great mathematics skill

With a confident voice, the girl rolled out different prices from her tongue while giving the lady purchase options

Many people said that the kid would do very well in a classroom with the mental capacity she showed

A lady identified as dunbialaso on TikTok has shared the video of a girl hawking chin chin in Oyo to show how brilliant the kid would be if she were in school.

Approaching her vehicle, the kid held the woman spellbound with her marketing skill as she rolled out the prices of her wares in one breath.

The lady said she ended up buying from the kid. Photo source: TikTok/@adunbialaso

She said:

"It is N50, 12 is N550, 11 is N500, 6 is N275."

Lady moved to buy from little girl

After making her business presentation, the woman said she was so mesmerised she had to buy from her even when she did not need what she paid for.

Many people hoped the kid would get sponsorship soon and put her brilliance to great use while in school.

Watch the video below:

Little girl is smart

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 170 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Grace Obeya713 said:

"She’s brilliant wow."

Omolabake said:

"She’s extremely brilliant, her name is Nafeezah."

Ishola_mi said:

"Please buy from her."

She replied:

"I did o cos she got my attention."

user1177450299346 said:

"See calculation me I no sabi maths u are going places baby."

olahlth said:

"This girl she is too smart. she a good marketer."

smilling said:

"She we be smart in schl o."

She replied:

"Nah Wetin I Dey figure out be that . Now assuming she’s in school , she will be extra ordinarily brilliant."

Hawker doing his school assignment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man identified as Hon Ogwu Austine shared a video of a hawking boy with YEN.com.gh

The man hoped the boy will get the help he deserved. In the clip, the boy placed his tray of plantain in front of a deserted building as he sat down to work on his school assignment.

When the man asked him what he was doing, the boy in a low-fearful tone and with his book in his hand, said that he was working on his homework.

