A pretty lady in a long gown practically set the dance floor on fire when she stepped on it and overtook everyone

The lady identified as Afiaa clearly was the star dancer as all eyes at the wedding party were focused on her

Her impressive dance steps were captured in a video that has caught much attention after it was shared by Maxwell Jennings

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users have been swept off their feet by a pretty lady, Afiaa, who danced so nicely at a wedding party.

The curvy lady took over the entire floor and showcased eye-popping moves that got people glued to her video.

Afiaa used her powerful dance to Shatta Wale's Chop Kiss to sweep people off their feet. Photo credit: Maxwell Jennings.

Source: UGC

Dressed in a well-tailored long gown, the lady identified as Afiaa moved her legs as if she was controlled by a remote.

She is so good that people who have seen the video could barely notice any other dancer at the wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Afiaa dances to Chop Kiss by Shatta Wale

The nice dress she was putting on was long, but it did not stop her from swinging from end to end.

In the video first shared by wedding photographer Maxwell Jennings, she got people shouting and asking for more. She danced to Chop Kiss by Shatta Wale.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users hail female dancer

@____michyy said:

"Sis came ready to dance!"

@shaolintemple87 commented:

"Love the dress too, though ain’t no way I’m gonna be a bridesmaid ever again."

@nana.amazz said:

"11/10 giving us face and footwork."

@degohilla_hq said:

"I already know the aunties over 50 are making side comments."

@kofiartist commented:

"Guy you lost the battle."

@sai_kauna said:

"Ghanaians and this Azonto hand movement 5&6."

@itznunuboo said:

"I need me an African man because baby."

@tobey_rasheed commented:

"It’s a different vibe one love."

Ghanaian Man Marries Jamaican Lover in Gorgeous White Wedding

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Canada-based Ghanaian, Gideon Jackson, and his Jamaican bride's wedding was nothing short of breathtaking. The pair married in a gorgeous white wedding ceremony.

Family and loved ones graced the occasion with their presence as the duet exchanged vows to seal their love.

Jackson took to Facebook to share moments from the quintessential occasion on social media to thank the people who attended the ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng