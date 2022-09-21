A Mazda car has been spotted speeding with only three tires, raising serious questions about the safety of the occupants

In a video, the car was racing towards an overhead bridge, but it didn't seem the driver or the occupants were worried

People are even insinuating that the driver is using charms because of how smoothly the car moved on three wheels

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Mazda car spotted running on three wheels on a road believed to be in Nigeria.

The actual location where the car was spotted in Nigeria was not disclosed. In the comment section, some people were insinuating that the car was spotted in Lagos, but this is not confirmed.

Social media users have been stunned by the Mazda car running on 3 wheels. Photo credit: TikTok/@sammygadget.

The driver and the occupants seem oblivious to the fact that the car only had three wheels. The car was seen racing towards an overhead bridge.

It is not clear if there was an incident before the video was recorded, but it has left people wondering how the driver managed to move the car.

The video was seen on the TikTok handle of @sammygadget.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to video

A lot of reactions have trailed the video. One TikToker clearly said the driver is using voodoo. See other reactions below:

@Adeomoade_90 said:

"Nigeria my country."

@paulingrichmond said:

"This must be okirika fayawo... wahala for who no understand my language."

@lsreal75 remarked:

"Nah juju be this."

@user4206035595626 said:

"Something magic is going on."

@Omo Ade Banjo said:

"No be juju be this?"

