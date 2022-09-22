The Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom in Mankessim has been arrested over the gruesome killing of aspiring trainee nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey

Nana Crack was apprehended for allegedly abducting, killing, and secretly burying the victim in one of his uncompleted rooms in the Central Region

A video of the suspect in the grips of the police has sparked reactions, with some urging the police to ''scan all the floors in his room''

The Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Crack, has been arrested by the Ghana Police over the gruesome killing of aspiring trainee nurse Georgina Asor Botchwey.

The Central Regional Police Command apprehended him barely 24 hours after the arrest of his alleged accomplice on Tuesday, September 20.

Nana Crack's arrest follows the confession of a pastor who was complicit in the heinous killing of Botchwey. The deceased was found buried in one of his uncompleted rooms of the chief in Mankessim in the Central Region.

Discovering the body of the victim

The preacher led investigators to the chief's room, where the body of Botchwey was exhumed. The remains of the victim have been deposited at the mortuary of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

In a video, Nana Crack is seen surrounded by policemen after his arrest, which has gained reactions online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

How social media reacted to the news of the chief's arrest

@selaboz said:

Things you have to do off camera. Beatings galore then say he resisted arrest, so you had to apply force. His matter no sweet, so no one will believe him now.

@elivate asked:

His name is Nana, but Are you sure he is a Chief?

@i_am_Bernie said:

They should scan all the floors of the room in the house. Trust me, this killing is not his first.

@1realrhapsody asked:

How can you be this wicked? Ah. SMH.

Assembly Member of the Area Speaks

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Assembly Member of the area, Cephas Arthur, urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to beef up security in Mankessim and its environs.

He divulged that Botchwey's death adds to more than four such cases only this year.

''This is the fifth occurrence of this kind of incident this year. I’m requesting that the police take care of the Chief and Pastor,'' he said.

