A video circulating on social media has shown a Nigerian man who went shopping with a bag full of 10 naira notes

The cashier who attended to him was taken aback when the young man handed him bundles of the denomination

A lot of social media users who reacted agree that counting such money will not be easy at all for the cashier

A video of a man who went shopping with bundles of 10 naira notes has stunned TikTokers.

The short clip seen on the TikTok handle of @ochulo_ways has got people asking why he went with the lower naira denomination.

The cashier was stunned as the bundles of N10 notes were handed to him. Photo credit: TikTok/@ochulo_ways.

Amazingly, the man had the bundles of 10 naira notes in a Louis Vuitton bag and he gently unzipped it with dignity in front of the cashier.

TikTokers were left pitying the cashier who will have to spend time counting a lot of money.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to video

Meanwhile, people find the video highly interesting and have taken to the comment section to express themselves. See some of the comments below:

@bimbolawa said:

"If na me be the cashier na to just Dey cry."

@Bashorun Gaa commented:

"Doings na doings, e no matter the denomination."

@funkeogunmolaemdi said:

"Every aboki dream, change go always dey."

Xpensive_Pablo commented:

"This is me going to my village this Xmas."

@bummsyofficial asked:

"Which kind yeye money you dey take do shopping?"

@vickerofficial said:

"Odogwu at it again."

@Din said:

"This guy! Me go vex for you o."

@Sting Carter said:

"Where did you get the money?"

@frankyboi commented:

"Chairman sey money dey."

Toluwalase of ibadan said:

"Abeg where I fit see am? I mean the N10 notes in bundle."

@user4108152237086 said:

"You for tell the guy count all of them one by one."

