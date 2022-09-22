Tanzanian doctor JJ Mwaka has proven to be a romantic and loving husband to his three gorgeous wives

Mwaka's two wives live in South Africa and one in Tanzania, and he has gifted the third wife a Range Rover as a token of appreciation

He recently left tongues wagging after revealing he wanted to marry a fourth wife, disclosing he shares a bed with two of his three wives

Tanzanian doctor JJ Mwaka has gifted his third wife a white Range Rover.

Tanzanian doctor surprises one of his three wives with a car. Photo: GlobalTVonline.

Source: UGC

Doctor surprises wife with car

The father of five, the founder of Foreplan Clinic, surprised his wife, leaving her awed.

The car was handed to the beautiful woman by a local car dealership in South Africa. The video was shared on Instagram by GlobalTVonline.

Mwaka, who recently left tongues wagging after revealing he wanted to marry a fourth wife, disclosed he shares a bed with two of his three wives.

Mwaka's two first wives live in South Africa, and the last one in Tanzania. The doctor always spends quality time with all the three wives

Doctor reveals why he married 3 wives

In a related article published on YEN.com.gh the doctor said he married three wives because of greed, which many men are led by.

He revealed he married his second wife without his first wife's knowledge but he later found it tough hiding it and finally decided to disclose the secret to his initial partner.

The second wife revealed that she had known about his first wife, and she was very calm in identifying herself to her, and they eventually got used to each other.

The second wife also revealed how they came to find out about the third wife, and at first, she and her co-wife thought she was just a fling that would go away. After a while, the first wife revealed to the second one that it was very serious.

"During our vacation where we meet as a family, my co-wife revealed to me it was a serious union and we decided to find out where she lived," the second wife said.

Adding:

"We went to her house but unfortunately we did not find her. So we took pictures with her child and posted them on our statuses to notify our husband that we had found out his secret."

The husband being a smart guy immediately posted the photos of the three partners on his Instagram to counter his two wives which brought even more conflict.

The second wife said they stayed apart for a long time, but she finally decided to meet the third one as she felt obligated to receive her as she was received by the first wife.

They finally became the best of friends and have been happily married to one man ever after. The doctor also revealed that they all have different houses but do share the same bed with the second and third wives when together.

He said the same cannot happen with the first wife due to her age and the level of respect they have for her being much older.

"We do sleep together with my two later wives but not with the first. The age difference is quite huge and there are stuff that we do with these two (pointing at the wives) but not with my first," he said.

All three women are on good terms and believe they had a reason to come together in the polygamous relationship.

Source: TUKO.co.ke