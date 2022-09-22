An amazing old woman has gone viral on TikTok after she was seen moulding blocks in the most interesting manner

The touching video showed the woman in action, capturing how committed she is to her handwork

TikTokers are losing it over the video as it has melted several hearts who have tagged her a superwoman

Social media users on TikTok are reacting to a video showing an old woman who moulds blocks creatively.

The nice clip was posted on TikTok by @www.vecotoy.com, and it has gained a lot of traction, with plenty of engagements.

The committed woman has been hailed for her creativity in block-moulding. Photo credit: TikTok/@www.vecotoy.com.

TikTokers were drawn to the video because of the amazing commitment and professionalism shown by the woman.

She was seen bending down and moulding the bricks arranged neatly in attractive lines.

The moulded blocks looked so beautiful, especially with the amazing design she does on top of each brick.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers commend the old lady

The video has attracted a lot of comments online. People expressed their admiration while also praying for the woman. See some of the comments below:

@adelheid619barrera said:

"Black is my favorite."

@eko commented:

"I cannot imagine her back pain."

@user5117746815823 said:

"May God bless the work of your hands."

@Angela Maichibi said:

"May God in heaven bless your hustle my dear sister."

@kyatinakyatina781 reacted:

"Hard work and commitment."

@gladicemamraka said:

"God will bless you sister!! I know what's is your heart."

@annyaneshy..esihle said:

"Strong mummy."

