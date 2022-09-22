Basira Mohammed, an accomplished Ghanaian filmmaker has chalked another success

She was nominated for 2 different awards in separate categories at NELAS in the United Kingdom

Basira gives credit to Allah for her achievements and adds that she would not have gotten this far without perseverance

Passionate Ghanaian filmmaker, Basira Mohammed, has bagged two nominations at the Nollywood Entertainment and Leadership Awards (NELAS) to be held in the United Kingdom.

As indicated on the official website of the award scheme, the high-achieving Ghanaian icon was listed among a few selected for the Best TV Producer award for 'The Round Table' as well as the Best Short Film for her work '30 Days'.

Past Achievements of Basira Mohammed

Basira is a graduate from National Film And Television Institute (NAFTI) who has been in the Film Industry for over a decade.

Better known as Bassy, she has worked with reputable Production Houses as a freelancer in Ghana and Abroad such as Miprime Entertainment (Ghana) BKE FILMS(USA) FILMPOOL (USA) Ginger Ink (Kenya).

The CEO of BM Entertainment is also a member of the Film Directors Guild of Ghana and is the Creator and Host of ‘THE ROUNDTABLE WITH BASSY' the first ever Television show in Ghana that only features eminent filmmakers sharing their creative ideas and experiences for movie lovers.

The secrets to Basira Mohammed's success

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian icon revealed some of the secrets to her enviable successes.

In her words:

It's by the grace of Allah that I've come this far and self initiative, you know what they say, ‘God helps those who help themselves' so I would say Perseverance, Dedication and Passion. Perseverance because I continue to put effort in achieving anything I set my mind on despite any difficulties. Dedication because I'm always committed to my purpose and Passion round all of this up because without passion the zeal to continue at the slightest mistake or failure won't be there. I grab every little opportunity and stay positive in any situation I find myself in because I'm a ‘sucker' for SUCCESS!

