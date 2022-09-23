The disabled young man who was seen hustling at a construction site some months ago has been helped to relocate to Cyprus

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the GO of Omega Power Ministry, who helped the young man, shared his photos

The man was seen at the Port Harcourt International Airport alongside his parents and the pastor when he was about leaving the country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users have hailed the General Overseer of OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, for helping a disabled Nigerian who hustled with passion.

This came after the young man was seen at the Port Harcourt International Airport as he awaited his flight to Cyprus.

The disabled Nigerian man was given a scholarship to study in Cyprus by Apostle Chibuzor of OPM. Photo credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

Source: UGC

It could be recalled that the disabled man was seen hustling so passionately at a construction site.

His determination moved Apostle Chibuzor who called for the man to be brought to his church.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Apostle Chibuzor of OPM fulfils his promise

In a Facebook post made on his verified page, the man of God said he was sending him abroad to study.

The post read in part:

"Apostle chibuzor OPM saw him on social media carrying block without going to school and he gave him scholarship to study overseas.

"Today 19 September 2022 the promise has been fulfilled as he is among the 85 students travelling to Cyprus to school."

The lucky man was seen at the airport alongside his parents.

Facebook users praise Appostle Chibuzor

Osiago Keshi Stephen said:

"Wow! just like that, to God be the glory."

Jenny Gabriel commented:

"Remain blessed Daddy for transforming this life."

Abelo Chukwuemeka said:

"That's my papa, changing stories of people."

Kenneth Anyanwu commented:

"God bless our Super Daddy."

Jeff Maduka said:

"My daddy God will continue to bless you mightily. Amen. You are one out of one thousand."

"Find Him For Me, I Will Establish Him": OPM Pst Searches for Disabled Man Seen Hustling at Construction Site

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the video of a disabled young man who was seen hustling at a construction site has reached the pastor of Omega Power Ministry (OPM).

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere is now searching for the man to help relocate and establish him in Port Harcourt after the video went viral.

According to the pastor, the man's hustling spirit and refusal to be a beggar despite his condition have moved him to act in his favour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng