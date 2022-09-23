A handsome little boy who uses a motorcycle to go to school has shown it off with passion on social media

The boy said the motorcycle, popularly called Okada, serves as his school bus even if no one regards it so

His passionate assertion has made him a social media sensation as people praise him for appreciating what he has

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTokers are praising a Nigerian boy who showed off the motorcycle that takes him to school.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @whiteshark038, the boy proudly spoke about the bike.

The boy proudly showed off the Okada that takes him to school. Photo credit: TikTok/@whiteshark038.

Source: UGC

He said the bike is his school bus, telling whoever cared to listen to see it as such.

The little boy also said it does not matter if people see the bike as Okada, but he regards it as his lovely bus.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social media loves his passion

The kid passionately climbed the Okada with a lot of happiness and smiled at the camera.

The video has touched many people who are saying the boy has learned contentment.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to video

Many are pleased to see a little boy showing off what he has or what his parents can afford.

They readily bared their minds in the comment section. See some of the comments below:

@ayinde97 said:

"Next one nah private jet by the grace of god."

@Vibes commented:

"I like the boy jhoor he's contented."

@ezraaigberadion said:

"Walahi!!! call it okada...na u sabi!!! e don call am bus finish!!! and will surely enter school bus one day...that's the POWER OF FAITH."

@ogechi TV commented:

"Wow.. God bless you baby boy."

@Esther Idemudia121 said:

"Yes my dear, if you like call it wheelbarrow."

@cheskavibe said:

He’s So cute! Good to see he is contended at this age. Funny but I like it."

Lil Win: Actor’s Great Minds School bus runs over 5-year-old girl and kills her Instantly

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Great Minds International School bus belonging to Kumawood actor Lil Win has knocked down a five-year-old girl.

The bus driver was said to be picking up pupils around the Offinso township when the sad incident happened.

The five-year-old girl, who was not a pupil, only stood on the driver's blindside to watch the other children board the vehicle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng