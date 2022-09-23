A video showing the touching moment a little girl parted ways with her grandmother at an airport has elicited reactions on social media

The kid who loved her grandmother so much refused to let go of the old woman and shed tears profusely

From comforting her granddaughter, the old woman soon burst into tears as she could no longer contain her emotions

A little girl bound for the United Kingdom cried her eyes out as she parted ways with her granny at an airport in Ghana.

The video which was recorded by her mum melted hearts over the bond between the kid and her grandma.

The kid wept profusely. Photo Credit: TikTok/@abena_mercedes.uk

At the airport, the girl clung to her teddy bear and refused to free herself from her grandmother's embrace despite being told that they would see again.

In the TikTok video, her grandmother could be seen trying to comfort the kid who wept uncontrollably.

Surprisingly, her grandma soon burst into tears as she couldn't take it anymore. She used a handkerchief to wipe her face as well as her granddaughter's.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Rachel volk said:

"Love is a beautiful thing, What I wouldn’t do to feel the love of my maternal grandmother right now."

nanaqhjo said:

"I year like this I will be leaving and my mum will be happy and crying at the same time."

TjandJt Black said:

"Genuine love...you need to take her grandmother up and surprise her."

Deborah Wokocha said:

"Baby don’t cry stay with grandma I can go on ur behalf my friend go to uk u will take us later."

adwoadestiny1 said:

"Mu grandma was such a wonderful woman but sicknesses leave her to be strong again."

souja1z said:

"Someone who can wipe your nose with her right hand and rub it in her dress. Unconsciously display of an unconditional love."

Grandma dances with little girl

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of a granny in a dance showcase with a little girl had gone viral.

The footage, which boasts over 870K views, was shared by Relow, a comedian on Facebook, and showed a girl showing off some of her moves as her granny looks on.

The old woman quickly interjects and quickly drops her handbag to the floor as she begins to bust her own moves. She dances to the beat with high energy as she jumps, jives, and moves all around, taking over the dance routine as her granddaughter follows suit.

The pair have a ball together as they move along to the amapiano track as the cute clip comes to an end.

