A young lady's birthday celebration turned into a sad one for her after no one showed up for her birthday party

A viral video on social media showed the well-decorated and fine event hall which had no guest in attendance

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many netizens sent nice thoughts to show solidarity with the celebrant

Netizens are drumming support for an 18-year-old lady whose birthday celebration recorded no guest in attendance.

A lady who claims to be the celebrant's sister had taken to TikTok to reveal that no one turned up for the birthday party.

She went on to share a video showing the well-decorated and arranged event hall with edibles on each table, but no one in sight.

A lady who is believed to be the celebrant could be seen seated in one of the chairs all dressed up and looking moody.

Two other persons who are believed to be roles to play at the party were the only humans seen at the venue.

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the authenticity of the lady's claim or where it happened as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

thiscrownischerished said:

"She looks beautiful sorry baby girl God showed up and removed all the people who weren’t serving your purpose."

Chi said:

"Nah bbygirl they aren’t your real friends if they didn’t show up I’m so sorry this happened."

kachi said:

"No way! what made u think you had enough friends to organise a hall party? ??!.!"

VIPROOM said:

"Omg if this isn’t a joke i’m really sorry could have invited us we would of pulled through."

wh0s.cheryl said:

"I don’t believe u man this was defo pre party cuz who wouldn’t be there for the jollof the drinks the party the music?"

Shikira Johnson said:

"Girl I would’ve flew from the uk, make the invite international next time."

