A lady was heartbroken when on her wedding day, the groom disappeared into thin air and failed to show up

The bride named Kayley Stead has said she had it all planned out with her fiancee, and they saw each other the night before the big day

Stead got the shock of her life when she received a call telling her that the groom was nowhere to be found

A Welsh lady known as Kayley Stead got ditched at the altar on her wedding day by her fiance.

On the morning of September 15, she got ready for her big day, but the groom disappeared.

Stead Kayley went ahead with her wedding party despite the groom's disappearance. Photo credit: New York Times.

The groom has given no reason at all for his shocking action, but Stead got a phone call informing her of the groom's disappearance.

They both had the wedding planned out as they have been dating since 2018.

The heartbroken bride said:

“I saw the groom at around 4 p.m. the day before the wedding and I haven’t heard from him since.

“We’ve tried to reach out to him, but I’ve had no response from him, no reason why. I’ve had no explanation — not that I want one now, because it’s too far along the line.”

There was no clue groom won't show up

It was shocking to everyone since the groom gave no prior information before his sudden disappearance.

Everyone, including the bride, gave up when it was 11 am and he hadn't been found. A call from his parents confirmed he wasn't coming.

Bride goes on with the party as planned

It was a heartbreaking moment for Stead, but she shrugged it off in an amazing way.

With the support of her friends and family, she went on with the wedding party as planned.

She partied, danced with her father took photos and had her cake moment as in every wedding party.

“That’s when I was like, I’m going to do it. I’d spent all this money, I’d been looking forward to the food, a dance with my dad, spending time with my family, so why not?”

