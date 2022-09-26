An unlucky Nigerian man who recently relocated to Canada after landing a job has been sacked

The young man had approached his oyinbo female boss to ask her why she is yet to get married at her age

His question provoked the white woman who immediately pushed for him to be sacked from the company

A Nigerian man landed a job in Canada and relocated to the country to start his new job.

Sadly, his employment was short-lived after he asked his oyinbo boss a question that didn't sit well with her.

Black man sacked Photo Credit: Peter Turnley / Mark Edward

Source: UGC

Effodu who shared the story via Twitter said the young man had asked his oyinbo boss why she is yet to find a husband at her age.

Effodu tweeted:

"Dem don fire pesin wey just Japa last month come Canada. Him don go ask CEO why the CEO never marry at her age."

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man loses job for asking oyinbo boss why she's single

Miss Ene said:

"He should have listened to Twitter Feminists and learned the lesson ahead of time. Your misogyny can get you fired very quickly."

Gentle Bliss reacted:

"This is intruding in her private life n also termed s*xual harassment, in d UK even staring at a woman can get u into problem, he should just go into construction."

Eniola Akin wrote:

"This sounds unbelievable. Even in Nigeria, employees are not that brave to question their CEOs. And there are many female CEOs in Nigeria. Did this guy in question go to her office to ask? Or she came to his desk? Methinks there's more to it."

Repairuridea commented:

"Na fired na not be deport , it just warning from village people that Dem still dey with am."

Sonofsoil added:

"Shebi if to say na fellow coworker wey follow dey the same position with am he ask that question, the matter fit no generate like this, Odindin CEO? E just be like say make gateman leave house girl wey dey him corner come go dey ask madam "why you never born pikin?"

Ghanaian Graduate Who Was Sacked From Work For Being Pregnant Turns Tyres Into Furniture For A Living

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a brilliant Ghanaian graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) who finished school in 2016 is now a creative, making a living through innovation.

According to Jean-Marie Wellrich, she had gotten a job in 2018 but was relieved off her post because of pregnancy.

Now, she turns waste items like used car tyres into beautiful furniture for a living.

