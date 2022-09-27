A Nigerian woman, Nkem, has shared photos of her househelp one year after moving into their house

The photos showed the househelp the day she arrived at the house and one year after living with them

Reacting to the photos, netizens applauded Nkem massively while noting that the househelp put on some weight

A Nigerian lady, Nkem_xx, has been hailed online after showing off the transformation of her 'househelp'.

In a post on TikTok, Nkem_xx revealed that the househelp had arrived at their house one year ago.

Lady flaunts transformation of house help Photo Credit: @nkem_xx / TikTok

She shared a photo slide of the househelp's transformation one year after staying with them, and netizens marvelled at the obvious change.

While some people pointed out that she looked chubbier, others stated that she looks happy too.

Nkem hailed for taking good care of house help

@sundaes_june said:

"God bless you… not everyone has this kindness towards their help."

@onako_mivuyo5 reacted:

"Ohh her skin, her lips, her dimples she is so beautiful. God bless you guys."

@marybosslady022 commented:

"This was like my help oh within 5month of transformation she is now walking like bouncer cuss of too much fat in her arm."

@gifty3389 said:

"She’s soo fine."

@a.n.i.t.a_18 added:

"She looks happier and healthier now."

