If you are asked to bring a human representation of the word 'grace', a Nigerian man, Nwobodo Ifeanyi Emmanuel, would definitely suffice.

The physically challenged man is a goal-getter who hopes to inspire people with his touching life story.

Nwobodo hails from Enugu state and despite being disabled, he hustled hard through school and recently underwent his youth service.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Nwobodo revealed what caused his disability and how he scaled through university in his condition.

Nwobodo was not born disabled

The young man revealed he was born as a normal child who suddenly fell ill and was taken to a hospital.

Upon getting to the hospital, he was given an injection that changed his life. Nwobodo began noticing weakness in the body and at a point, he got paralysed and couldn't move his legs anymore.

Nwobodo visited several hospitals and prayer houses, all to no avail, as the condition persisted till today.

"I have some illness within me and health challenges. So they took me to a hospital. They injected me so from that moment I began to notice some things. My body begin to para'lyze. My leg cannot hold itself again.

"Since then I begin to notice I can't walk again, I can't stand again I can't even sit. I can't really sit without sitting with something that have arms like that. I've been going to hospital, prayers and nothing to revive it."

Going to school was not easy

The young man described his journey through school as a tough one with many challenges and obstacles.

When it was time for primary school, Nwobodo didn't have enough money. Fortunately, a kind-hearted person offered him a wheelchair which he used till his secondary school level.

Later on, his wheelchair got spoilt and he had to depend on people who can willingly push him.

Lecturers mocked him

Nwobodo faced financial difficulty and was only able to pay for his West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams with the help of kind people who gave him money.

After securing admission, lecturers began to mock Nwobodo to know why he chose to go to a normal university instead of going to a school for the disabled.

Against all odds, Nwobodo graduated and subsequently underwent his youth service in Bauchi state.

Nwobodo desires to open a shop

According to Nwobodo, it is not easy to get a white-collar job that would be favourable to him due to his condition.

He has expressed his desire to open a shop, although he doesn't have the funds yet to establish one.

"I want God to help me. I want to establish a shop where I will be selling some things and getting daily returns. May God help me. People who suppose to come to my aid are not inspired to help me", he said.

