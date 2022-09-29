A young man was overwhelmed with excitement after spotting comedian Sabinus in London

The excited fan immediately approached the skit maker to exchange pleasantries, stating that he is a loyal fan

Still overjoyed, he ran across the street and returned to where Sabinus sat to kneel and gush over the comedian

An emerging video has shown the lovely moment a young Nigerian ran into comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu popularly known as Oga Sabinus in London.

The excited fan exchanged pleasantries with Sabinus, who was in the company of another fellow, before running across the street to celebrate seeing his fave.

Fan spots Sabinus in London. Photo Credit: TikTok/@splendour117

Source: UGC

In the cute TikTok video, the man returned to where Sabinus sat and stated on one knee that he is a fan.

The overjoyed fan faked shedding tears as he sat on the floor, expressing his love for Sabinus. The comedian in his funny nature replied to the man that he was being careful of the police there and doesn't have papers.

This got the excited fan laughing.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Big jet said:

"No be power bank be that."

Danny said:

"@charlesokocha1 Abeg come see your partner in crime oo."

obitex said:

"I no get paper dat nah the one wey make me laugh."

Ezikwas said:

"So that sabinus shoe don first me enter abroad? no p."

Ice1387 said:

"Sabinus still carry this he shoe and coat enter London ...I nor get paper ooo."

King Shuga said:

"Abeg no cause wahala for @ogasabinuss his visa don expired since yesterday o."

Source: Legit.ng