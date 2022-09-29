A young lady has taken to social media to showcase her bundle of joy now turned into a handsome man

While confirming that she delivered him while in secondary school, she said her pregnancy was a rumour then

Ladies couldn't help but gush over her 23-year-old son whom she declared is single, encouraging people to shoot their shots

Netizens have gushed over a lady's reveal of her young son she birthed at a very young age.

The lady, while sharing a video on TikTok of the lad, said it was rumoured back in her secondary school that she was pregnant.

She said her pregnancy was a rumour then. Photo Credit: TikTok/@brownskin_shea

She confirmed the rumour as true with a video of her son who is 23 years of age. The lady also attached an old picture of hers believed to have been taken in secondary school.

She heartily encouraged drooling ladies in the comment section of her post to feel free to shoot their shots, stating that he is single.

"We might can work something out hit his dm lol @Seven7," she replied an interested lady.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Vimbai Grace Matanda said:

"Didn't know Rumors can be this beautiful."

user8088543579002 said:

''My rumour just turned 6 two months ago."

Paula. ♐️ said:

"No no wait a damm minute you know story time."

Vioviolah said:

"The rumor looks like mummy."

Ju less said:

"Shouting it out now...good for you proud mommy."

Madu Chidera Maryjennifer said:

"Taking responsibility...A real woman."

Karen Ward said:

"I'm proud that U did what U did..I'm sure U are happy that U did too."

Lady flaunts her grown-up daughter she had at a very young age

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had shown off her grown-up daughter who she delivered when she was younger.

The clip which was shared by the mum on TikTok was captioned, ''My daughter brings out the best in me."

In the viral clip, both mother and daughter performed with matching dance steps. Netizens had a hard time figuring out who the mother actually is of the two.

In a previous video, the lady had revealed that her child is 14 years of age but refrained from identifying which of the ladies in the clip is the daughter.

