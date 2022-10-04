A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions on TikTok with the way she turned large amount of garri inside a big bowl

The lady was seen cooking inside a local kitchen, praising herself that she knows how to cook very well

TikTokers immediately stormed her comment section, sharing their thoughts on the cooking skills she showed off

TikTokers are reacting to the interesting cooking skills shown off in a video by a Nigerian lady.

In the short clip seen on the handle of @queenrichsmile4, the young woman praised herself, saying she knows how to cook.

The Nigerian lady praised herself for knowing how to cook. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenrichsmile4.

She used full force to turn the garri locally called 'eba' or 'fufu'. Her manner of turning it stirred laughter online.

After stirring for a while, Queen paused to dance while cooking inside the local kitchen.

Watch the video below:

Some TikTokers tackle her

After she shared the video, some TikTokers tackled Queen for saying she knows how to cook more than mothers.

However, some of them asked the young lady for tutorials on how to cook. Others admired the size of the garri, asking if it is for the whole community.

@jane said:

"Odey you don forget say you go be mom in some years to come."

@Odinaka commented:

"Na we go talk say you be wife material."

@agozienwaa said:

"I need tutorial o."

@poundzy DC2 said:

"You are doing well."

@chixiterem commented:

"Come teach me how too cook please."

@sirvee123 said:

"No put salt for that garri oooo."

@Godwin_Pounds1 said:

"You’ve gained a follower. Nice one."

@Pedroot asked:

"The eba, is it for the community."

@Teddyflex commented:

"I love your energy bae."

@mastersomi said:

"Na food she dey sell for buka, make una nor mind her."

@anoldanold2 commented:

"Very soon Daddy will be back from work and food is not yet ready."

Nigerian lady fries garri for her mother

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian girl was seen frying garri.

According to the lady, she likes helping her parents before coming online to form slay queen.

She also advised young people to cultivate the habit of helping their parents at home.

