A hardworking okada rider has shown that one can still achieve a lot despite being in his line of business

The proud man identified as Kahii Ga Cucu posted a picture of a beautiful house he built for himself and his future better half

Social media users shared nice thoughts on his showcase as many gushed over the fine structure

An okada rider identified as Kahii Ga Cucu has dazzled netizens after showing off a new house he built.

Taking to the Facebook group Dream House and Building Forum, the excited man expressed joy at being able to become a house owner despite his kind of hustle.

He said it is for his future wife as well. Photo Credit: Kahii Ga Cucu

He stated that the house is for himself and his future wife and reminded netizens that every hustle matters. The Kenyan wrote:

"Despite me being a boda boda rider,av managed to have this for myself and my future wife.

"#EveryHustleMatters."

His post received over 59kk likes and over 3k comments as netizens celebrated his success.

Social media reactions

Eunice Nkilasi said:

"Pogezi brother, and l pray that this is only the beginning, God have Bigg plans for you ahead, and may God bless you with a good wife God fearing one, congratulations all the best."

Lawrence Kamau Nganga said:

"Pliz don't say despite you being.... Every hustle matters, you can be a manager or bodaboda guy, what matters is financial discipline. Otherwise congratulations! You've done well brother."

Maina Ngunjiri said:

"That's a very good and great start. Many people pass through hardships in life but tend not to accept the situation. But whoever accepts the situation he is going through and does something to improve really eats the good of these lands. Congratulations."

Mercy Kirwa said:

"Great, may you harvest the hard work of your hands, dreams with prayers results to a successful life, be blessed, congratulations..."

Female okada rider shares her inspiring story

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a female okada rider who trained herself in school with the business had shared her story.

Fortune who is from Delta state said that the worst advice she has got from people was that she is too beautiful to be riding a bike under the hot sun in Lagos state.

The lady came to Lagos in 2017 on the promise her father’s brother made to put her in school. According to the 24-year-old lady, the man said that she would have to pay him back. Fortune later braved it and went job hunting.

The lady who has been riding bikes since she was 11 years old said that she went into the okada business because there were no well-paying jobs for her in the state.

