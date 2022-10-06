A man identified as Moses has recounted how he became an internet fraudster shortly after gaining admission

Moses revealed that he needed funds to sort out himself in school and was advised by friends to become an internet fraudster

However, his life changed for the better after he encountered God and finally decided to change his ways

A 22-year-old Nigerian man who gave his name as Moses has narrated how he transformed from being a 'yahoo' boy to a pastor.

Moses said he kick-started internet fraud as a means to get money to take care of himself in school.

During his time as a 'yahoo boy', Moses who was a photographer said he changed his business account to another account befitting for a fraudster.

Moses changed his lifestyle

However, his time as a fraudster was short-lived as he encountered God and decided to change his ways.

Today, Moses said he's more concerned with God and how to win souls in this generation to the kingdom of God.

"My name is Moses. I used to Yahoo boy but today by God's grace, I am a born-again Christian and a pastor. I want to use my ministry to win souls of this generation for Christ.

"It all began in 2019 when I entered into school. I needed money for upkeep and other things. While talking to people, they told me about what's fetching guys money. I asked them how does this work and they told me about yahoo", Moses told Lucky Udu.

Netizens applaud Moses over transformation to pastor

Pastor slams yahoo boys, calls them thieves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries has again come out to speak on his earlier statement against yahoo boys (internet fraudsters).

The pastor revealed that there is no way he would ever stop calling what yahoo boys are doing 'stealing'. Pastor Ibiyeomie said the value system in the country has been so corroded that internet frauds are now being celebrated.

The head of the Salvation Ministries stated that he does not care what people say about him because he is in a race that he is winning.

