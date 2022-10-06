A student identified on LinkedIn as Oyefunmilayo Amoda has arrived the Oregon State University for her PhD studies

Oyefunmilayo will be pursuing her PhD in nutrition after she bagged a fully-funded scholarship in the prestigious school

Amazingly, Oyefunmilayo did not go through masters and also did not use IELTS or TOEFL in her application process

A student who did not go through masters has bagged a PhD scholarship in USA.

The student, Oyefunmilayo Amoda, has arrived in the USA to commence her PhD program at Oregon State University.

Oyefunmilayo will be pursuing a PhD in nutrition at the Oregon State University. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Oyefunmilayo Amoda.

Apart from not going through masters, Oyefunmilayo did not submit IELTS or TOEFL before she was admitted and offered the fully-funded scholarship.

As soon as she arrived, she took to her LinkedIn page to share the good news.

Can you gain admission abroad without IELTS and TOELF?

Oyefunmilayo's experience has shown what is possible in foreign universities.

She said in her now-viral post:

"I graduated in October, 2021 with BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics and without Master’s degree, without GRE/TOEFL/IELTS and zero application fee, I was able to get a PhD admission.

"The application process was not an easy but a complex one, but having the right information and resources, it was a success."

LinkedIn users congratulate Oyefunmilayo

Olajide Bolanle:

"Awnnnnn. Congratulations once again darling. Keeping soaring high darling. All things will work together for your good dear. I must appreciate you for your support too. Thank you for believing in me and i must say you're indeed a goal getter."

Lilian Lau commented:

"Congratulations!!! Let me know if I can help in any way from down south in California. Best wishes!"

Zainab T Muhammad said:

"Congratulations. I hope it doesn’t stop here, wish you success to the top. Your post did inspire me this evening. I hope to see you when we eventually make it there too. Keep making this gender proud."

