A make-up artist has gathered a legion of fans on Instagram after a video of his incredible makeover went viral

The physically challenged make-up expert showcased his skill and expertise on his face and netizens hailed him

While some netizens found the video extremely impressive, others were more interested in learning the art

A physically challenged make-up artist pulled massive views on Instagram after flaunting his talent.

Standing behind his kit of cosmetics and lashes, the young man without hands and legs did a perfect makeover on his face and viewers were surprised.

Disabled man does makeover Photo Credit: @datswasup

In the viral video, he revealed how he was able to make himself up perfectly without his hands. People found the video really inspiring.

Disabled physically challenged make-up artist receives accolades

@_theofficalpingu_ said:

"Wait how do you get the products open and set up on the table? genuinely asking btw."

@jenniferndubueze0 noted:

"I can’t even fix my false lashes. He does it better than me."

@444micky_mouse444 commented:

"I have always wondered how they set up the camera. Not in a rude way just out of pure curiosity."

@kellyfaulkner18 noted:

"Omg how. Is it so unfair he can do it better than me and am a woman with arms. Gorgeous."

@hayweebouch said:

"You are such an inspiration. I just love how you don't let your disability stop you from doing anything."

@maggieelysse reacted:

"Oh my goodness it takes me like an hour to do my makeup and it’s so bad in the end but yours looks so flawless and you do it so effortlessly!"

@reb731 added:

"Your face looks flawless! I think you are extremely talented, I’m 49 and I have no hope of my makeup ever looking that good."

Watch the video below:

Talented Physically Challenged Hair Dresser Wows Many As She Fixes Lady's Hair

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a physically challenged hairdresser impressed many on social media after a video of a hairstyle she did for a lady surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @bcrworldwide had the driven lady busily fixing a ponytail hairstyle for a client.

Many social media users who saw the post did not hesitate to express how impressed they are with the lady's job. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 3,000 likes with over 70 comments.

