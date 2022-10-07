A lady identified as Favour Nwokorie has expressed worry over her cute baby girl's protruding stomach

She shared a video showing her 3-month-old baby and appealed to netizens for flat tummy tea recommendations for babies

Social media users share their thoughts on her appeal as many gushed over her baby's flawless skin

A mum, Favour Nwokorie, has elicited mixed reactions after lamenting that her baby girl is developing a pot belly.

According to Favour, her cute baby is only three months old and only takes bre*ast milk as a meal.

She sought recommendations on how to get it reduced. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mummy_onyi

Via her TikTok handle @mummy_onyi, she shared a video of herself bathing the baby, revealing the kid's tummy.

She begged netizens to recommend flat tummy tea babies can take to reduce a protruding stomach.

"Where dem Dey sell children flat tummy tea abeg, my 3 months old need am, make una direct me abeg," she captioned her video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Kara Kara9051 said:

"Diz one I have not see someone that is selling children flat tummy tea Beautiful baby , na evidence of good leaving ."

Hinna said:

"Relax the tummy will go down on itself, she's so beautiful , see those hair."

taiwooluwakemi547 said:

"I thought it's only my baby that cry o,I have planned to ask the doctors on what we can use for her to reduce her crying while bathing."

Lalibaby007 said:

"I know where they sell baby tummy wrap, start with that one first. Such a cutie."

Mo Zaic said:

"What the heck im i suppose to do with a baby when i give birth? i have absolute no clue how to take care of them and my parents are long dead."

Kess said:

"See the way you are bathing her so gentle..my mother-in-law will be bathing my baby like my baby went to farm."

