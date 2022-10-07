A lady who works as a painter has inspired many people online with her amazing energy at work

In a short clip, she was seen painting a house, and she did so well that she has been highly praised on social media

After the video went viral and made it to Instagram, many said some ladies who stay idle need to emulate her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video of a lady who works as a painter has gone viral on social media platforms.

What attracted people's attention is the energy with which she did her work.

The lady was seen painting a building. Photo credit: @saintavenue_ent1.

Source: UGC

Painting is considered by many as a job exclusively left for men, but the lady took it up with gusto.

Her amazing work in the video seen on Instagram has earned her a lot of praises from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Why are ladies going into male professions in Nigeria?

In recent times, many ladies have been sighted doing jobs hitherto left for men.

This is because times have changed and many ladies are breaking cultural barriers to pursue their passion.

The latest lady was seen painting a building, and she undertook the task professionally that people are saying other ladies should emulate her.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to video of lady who is a painter

@nduka_chris_ commented:

"Why some are in church pray for what I don't understand."

@macaulayrume reacted:

"May God give her a right partner. Because this are the real wife material you know will manage your life well not all this one’s when if they no open leg, nothing."

@__b_r_o_w_n_i_e__ said:

"If she's not married pls I need to get in touch."

@royal_dir commented:

"Hook up girls left the comment section."

@trigga.comedy1 said:

"See as she good for screeding."

@lil_vvonn_999 commented:

"Girls are not in this comment section or una day disguise?"

Lady gives Davido a haircut

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady who works as barber gave Davido a haircut.

According to the pretty young lady named Princess, Davido loved the haircut.

She became popular after the story was reported online. Many people said her story and hard work inspired them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng