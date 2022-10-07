Living and working in Canada legally is a dream for many Africans who want better opportunities for themselves

Living the Canadian dream has, in recent times, become the goal of young Africans looking for places with better opportunities.

There have been reports about young people who made it in life after a few years of relocating abroad. A man even once abandoned his job with the Central Bank of Nigeria to live the Canadian dream.

While Canada could be a place of better opportunities, not many know the things they need to apply for a visa. In this report, YEN.com.gh will be looking at a summary guide set out by the Government of Canada on how to apply for a work visa.

1. Proof of financial support

The Canadian government revealed that you will need to have your bank statement on hand, as it would be asked for when you come to Canada.

Also, this statement must not be more than one week old before your arrival in Canada. You must have a total of C$2,500 (GH₵ 19,508.05). This money is to ensure that you can feed yourself for three months in Canada without a salary.

Should you come to Canada with C$10,000 (GH₵ 78,032.21) or more without declaring it, you could be fined.

2. Medical examinations

Before you apply for a work permit, you must have submitted yourself for a medical examination if you have travelled to some marked countries within six months.

3. Health insurance

While you do not need to have your health insurance before applying for a work visa, purchasing one that would cover your entire stay in Canada before you arrive in the country is important.

4. Police certificates

You need to get this before leaving Africa. When your visa is being processed, an officer could ask for this.

5. Your CV

On the CV, the Canadian government said you must include the following:

Education

Qualifications and

Work experience (main duties for each job).

6. Your certificate

Should your job offer be classified under skill level C, you will need to submit a diploma, or degree certificate

7. Fees

While the money to be paid is relative, every participant of the International Experience Canada program will pay C$156 (GH₵ 1,217.53).

More things on applying for Canadian work visa

This is not a holistic list of the needed documents to have and the steps to take, as there are more depending on an immigrant's status. You could seek your travel advisor or a very detailed guideline here.

