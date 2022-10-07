A young lady proudly flaunted the new arrangement of her teeth as she joined the before versus after social media trend

According to her, she was dumped by her boyfriend over having bad teeth and this probably made her work on it

However, her recent showcase has sparked mixed reactions as some noted that there haven't been much changes

Mixed reactions have trailed a Nigerian lady's showcase of the new look of her dentition on social media.

The proud lady posted on TikTok via her handle @teetush0 an old picture showing her past appearance with her teeth on display.

She flaunted her braces. Photo Credit: TikTok/@teetush0

She indicated that her boyfriend because of how her teeth looked. In a short clip accompanying the old picture, the lady showcased her teeth fitted with braces.

The lady however admitted that her estranged boyfriend shouldn't return as the teeth have not been fully fixed.

According to WebMD, braces are dental tools that help correct problems with your teeth, like crowding, crooked teeth, or teeth that are out of alignment.

Some netizens couldn't agree more with her honest submission at the later part of her video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

TimzyAlka said:

"OMG u look alike with my Bae."

Miss K355 said:

"Buh u has an iPhone and still left???"

Äqûesÿ sÿmkhärd said:

"So now you bleach."

Christopher Borbor jr said:

"Nothing change, he right by leaving."

Cyro Nkengafack said:

"What were u doing before untill he left?Maybe u were expecting money from him."

Lady dumped for looking like a man flaunts her transformation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady dumped for looking like a man had shown off her transformed look online.

The lady had jumped on a social media trend of why one was dumped versus how they looked later on and ate all the crumbs with her showcase.

Taking to her TikTok handle, she shared an old graduation photo saying that her boyfriend at that time left because he said she looks like a man. She followed the graduation photo with a short clip showing her mind-boggling physical transformation.

The pretty lady looked dashing in the clip and nothing like her past.

