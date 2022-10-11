A young lady has got many people talking after she revealed that she turned a cleaner despite having a good job in her country

The lady revealed that she was working with MTN as a customer service representative before she relocated abroad

Many people could relate to her situation as some said that they were professionals in their countries too before becoming cleaners abroad

Efya Boateng, a Ghanaian lady has gone online to share how she sacrificed her comfort back home for better opportunities in the UK.

In a short video on TikTok, she said that she was a customer service representative with MTN while in her country. In the UK, she became a cleaner.

Many people shared their similar experiences with her. Photo source: TikTok/@myzefyaboateng

From good MTN job to a cleaner

The lady stated that relocating abroad can be a very humbling experience as fortunes could quickly change.

Many people who reacted to her story shared their similar experiences as they spoke about what they were doing in their home countries.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Maame Boafowaa said:

"I was a pharm*cy assistant in Ghana now i work with men in a warehouse."

kofiR1 said:

"London the leveller! Who you be?"

ABENI said:

"Almost Everybody on tiktok is now in the UK . Is just me and three others that is remaining in Nigeria nawa ooooo."

Ms-Owenet said:

"me Nurse now changing pad in care home, can't trace my certificate."

fidelis said:

"don't worry things gonna change, I am in the same situation. Electrical Engineering now a cleaner."

@thechiltons7 said:

"Why am I laughing so much, one bro i know was an accountant in a bank but now a cleaner. It is well."

