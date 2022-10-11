A beautiful black woman has made headlines on social media after singing very loudly in transit

In a trending video shared on TikTok, she listened to different songs via an earpiece and sang along

The excited singer, who didn't know she was being filmed by a passenger, sang so loudly while people clapped their hands

A recent video of a pretty black woman singing inside a public bus has kept people in stitches.

After boarding the transit bus, she rocked an earpiece and sang along to songs being played on her phone.

She sang at a high pitch Photo Credit: @mrs_deewin / TikTok

The woman who wasn’t aware of her environment sang so loudly as passengers stared at her in shock.

At one point in the video, she sang at a high pitch and passengers could no longer control their laughter.

Towards the end of the video, everyone clapped for her, but the woman was still lost in her music to notice.

Hilarious reactions trail video of woman singing in bus

@greeneyes_sunflower said:

"Haha this is beautiful she’s enjoying herself but could have toned the volume down a little being in a confined space."

@mukomju wrote:

"I'm not leaving this TikTok not today not tomorrow omg. Someone help me stop laughing."

@_naaali stated:

"Thank you dear auntie & you for this! I laughed hard, while down with covid."

@goulding1973 commented:

"Bless her. I love this and how happy she is and how she doesn't care either."

@thee_sniper2.0 noted:

"Headsets are just the best I tell you, you could be in your very own Concert with no audience just you and the soundtrack."

@ellah2012_ added:

"I would’ve stayed on the train just for this. Love it, go her and loving her confidence."

@amandaramavhale reacted:

"The fact that she can't hear herself that shouting because of the headsets makes it more funny."

Watch the video below:

