A talented little boy has been seen making the hair of a young lady in a video that has gone viral on TikTok

In the short clip, he fixed the hair like a professional and the end result of his work got social media users shouting

TikTokers stormed the comment section of the video to shower the boy with admiration and endless praise

A boy who makes hair for ladies has gone viral on TikTok because of his nice work.

In a short video posted on TikTok by @mainadesalonist, the boy was seen fixing a nice hair for a young lady.

The performance of the little boy has earned him praise on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@maindesalonist.

When he was done, the result of his work was shown off to the camera and it wowed social media users.

The video showed him making the hair like a professional and how beautiful the lady looked afterwards.

A lot of persons have showered him with praise and admiration as they said his future in the profession is bright.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@kikiforever42 said:

"Great! Can I get mine done?"

@user91841336741074 reacted:

"You nailed it king."

@MsinfamousOne said:

"Watching him is so relaxing I guess cause I know his hands are light on the hair."

@user2697982989957 said:

"He is serious and blessed."

@njorinbefrancisca said:

"Please gently boy. Where can we locate you."

@kamba queen said:

"He is blessed. I will one day book appointment for him to make my hair."

@mr_good_vibes3 said:

"Future is bright."

Lady uses scissors to cut her hair

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a pretty lady used a pair of scissors to cut her long hair.

She performed the act in a TikTok video, making her followers to panic.

When she was asked why she decided to cut her hair, the lady said she wanted to wear something different.

Lady shows off hair she made in USA

Also, in another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady showed off a hair she made in the USA.

According to her, the hair cost her N99,000. Many social media users accused her of exaggerating the price for the hair. But others agreed that it is very expensive to make hair abroad.

She lamented that it is cheaper to make hair in Kenya where she comes from.

