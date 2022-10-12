A lady took to social media to post a hair tutorial video of herself doing her hair in a rather unconventional style

In the footage, TikTok user @nfante_ is seen gluing three small pieces of artificial hair on her head

She proceeds to style the pieces with great concentration, leaving many netizens dumbfounded and amused

A lady left many peeps laughing out loud in disbelief after sharing a video of herself “doing her hair” on TikTok.

One lady had netizens amused by her strange strange 3-piece hairdo on her bald head. Image: @nfante_/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the hilarious footage, user @nfante_ is seen very serious as she concentrates on gluing three small pieces of artificial hair on her head. The pieces are no more than 2 centimeters long and spaced far apart just above her forehead.

The woman proceeds to press the hair pieces down using a long strap which she ties to the back of her head and apply some form of gel to lay down the pieces and style them in a swirl using a toothbrush– as one would their edges or baby hairs.

“All my lonely nights are finally over,” @nfante_ sarcastically captioned the post.

Netizens could not believe the time and effort the woman took into creating such an odd look. Check out the clip and some of the funny comments below:

Bustygoddess asked:

“WHAT DO YOU THINK YOU ARE DOING HOW DO YOU COME UP WITH THIS .”

ChubbyHun said:

“Not me trusting the process .”

Siphokazi Maphang692: commented:

“Nganekwane.”

Holt smitty responded:

“Yin futhi.”

Mariama Fatmata Kama wrote:

“Pls why doing this to us.”

Matlou_Manamela reacted:

“Yeah neh!”

Kamo commented:

“I watched the whole video twice ⚰️.”

Mbonda Petra replied:

“I need my data back.”

user5683963977218řyýyyyyyyyýý1 said:

“concentration is killing me .”

28-Year-Old Woman Says Hair Stopped Growing After She Was Shaved By Late Dad at Age 5

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that the last time Kampire Josepha, shortened to Jose, saw a strand of hair on her body was when she was five years old after her late father shaved her.

In an interview with Afrimax, Jose disclosed that for many years her family concluded that her baldness was a result of witchcraft, a belief that has lost meaning over time.

According to Jose's grandmother Patricia, the 28-year-old was born normally with hair until it was shaved and never grew back again. "

I looked forward to her birth as she would be my first-ever granddaughter. She was not only born with hair but her legs were also working okay," she said.

Source: Briefly.co.za