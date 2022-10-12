A Nigerian lady who does not mind getting her hands dirty as a mechanic to make a living has shared a video

The lady sat comfortably with a vehicle's engine as she worked on the parts that needed fixing with spanners

Many people who reacted to her video were wowed by the dedication she demonstrated during work

A young Nigerian lady has been praised online after sharing a video showing her working as a mechanic while a customer waited for her in her workshop.

In the clip she shared, the lady @esperencetia1 walked around at the workplace majestically to show she is really enjoying her job and the work environment is not toxic towards her gender.

Many people praised the lady's dedication to work. Photo source:TikTok/@esperencetia1

Source: UGC

Hardworking female mechanic

At a point in her video, the lady bent over a vehicle's engine as she worked in collaboration with a colleague. They loosened different bots.

The way she cleaned the engine and handled her spanner showed she knew what she was doing. Many people who reacted to the clip were amazed by her skill.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@chichigold said:

"My dear we dey the same shoe ooo I just remove 13 pin gear box I say make I rest make I no faint."

quavo356 said:

"Advise change that shoes when u do mechanic."

omodano said:

"She is not afraid to get her hands dirty. A queen!"

abdulrafiu650 said:

"Any legal job that put food on your table is a decent job…what you are doing is better than slaying."

user95004800338778 said:

"Good one dear keep it up much love dear."

teboh_sanchez said:

"Abeg my oil for engine dey leak.Where your work shop dey?"

emmanuelsirtis2299 said:

"My beautiful queen am interested pls can we be friends."

Tanko Ak said:

"My dear hard-working I am mechanic, I am heavy duty mechanic."

Female graduate turned a keke driver

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian woman, Famuyiwa Omobolanle, narrated how despite being a graduate of mass communication, she could not get a good job for the past 17 years.

The woman in between those years did a teaching job. Speaking with BBC News Yoruba, she revealed that though she was retained after NYSC at a school she was teaching in Benin city, her husband disallowed her.

Omobolanle stated that her transportation business started when she went for training and different tricycle companies came to teach them how to go about it all.

Source: Legit.ng