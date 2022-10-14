One father eased his mind by making his baby girl sign a contract that stops her from dating until she is 20 something

Facebook user Emmanuel Stephen shared the sweet clip of the father and daughter getting their legal on

While some dads loved the idea, others let the father know that there are multiple ways around this, lol

While having a daughter means you have a daddy’s girl, the thought of her dating will haunt you until it happens, when it happens, and every day thereafter. One dad bought himself some time with a no-boyfriend contract… or so he thinks.

One daddy got his baby to legally promise no boyfriends until she is in her 20s. Image: Facebook / Emmanuel Stephen

There is no greater blessing than a child. However, the cute tiny humans come with a lot of stress and responsibility that has many parents worrying until their last day.

Facebook user Emmanuel Stephen shared a video of a father having his sassy little toddler daughter sign a contract that prohibits dating until 2041.

By the looks of the cutie, that would probably put her somewhere in her mid-20s, a respectable age to start dating, no?

Social media users let the dad know that he might have been played

Lol, while the clip excited some dads, giving them an idea, most let the dad know the multiple ways this might not work out. If you’ve had a kid who is either grown or a teenager, then you know this clip is going to mean nothing. Shame, the thought was sweet, though.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

Mzwandile Simondwana said:

“I have a feeling that contract is going to be breached .”

Ezeh Michael said:

“When signing contract, there must be representative from the both parties with mutual agreement but here I can see that the dad and the camera man cheated this cute damsel we demand justice on her behalf future contract review must be included for fair play.”

Funmi Layo said:

“She should have hired a legal team to help. She probably couldn't see anything through 'em sunglasses.”

Sladjana Prica said:

“Hahah cute dad… well let's hope that he treated his past girlfriends with respect because karma's baby...”

Freddy Scar Moncar said:

“She's looking at the contract well. Thinking she made a mistake ”

Lucas Radan Cibák said:

“Holy s**t I must do it!!! Thank you for idea.”

