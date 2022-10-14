A little girl with a very pretty face has become a Tiktok sensation after her video was posted on the platform

The pretty girl behaved like an adult, displaying a girlish attitude that has stunned many TikTokers

Her beauty has amazed many as some said they thought she was a baby doll, given the way her face shone

TikTok users have been stunned by the impressive beauty of a little girl with an adult attitude.

A short clip of the girl shared on the platform has impressed many and gathered many engagements.

The beauty of the little girl has made her a TikTok sensation. Photo credit: TikTok/@wildaminaj1.

In the video, the girl's hair was well done, looking like an afro wig and giving her a baby doll look.

The light-skinned baby's beauty in the video had some people thinking she is a doll.

She has an adult attitude

It is not only her beauty that got people talking, the way she focused while watching cartoons got people stunned.

She had the air of an adult as she looked so confident and did not show any sign of shyness. Someone was touching her face and she pushed the person's hand away.

The video has gathered a lot of engagement as many people are expressing deep admiration for her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of pretty girl with attitude

@#emmywinch said:

"The problem she also knows that she's pretty and cute."

@Kingsley Nana Qwhame commented:

"I think she is watching cartoons on the Tv."

@user368722168 said:

"A princess and more."

@Smallie_ 592 commented:

"I swear I thought she was a doll."

@Humble Babe said:

"I swear this baby is very beautiful."

@Bhad_indian7 commented:

"Omg her beauty almost look unreal. She's adorable."

@De Troy said:

"Common allow the little angel watch her Cocomelon."

@BlackChiney Harris said:

"She should be on a magazine."

Source: Legit.ng