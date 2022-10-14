One talented lady is giving social media users all the feels with her amazing singing voice

In a video posted on Facebook, the stunner passionately belted out Whitney Houston’s hit track, I Will Always Love You

The hun received many compliments from online peeps, with social media users wowed by her sultry voice

A gorgeous lady with a sultry voice singing Whitney Houston’s track, I Will Always Love You, has social media users buzzing.

The lovely lady's passionate voice had many mesmerised. Image: DJ Stacey/Facebook.

Source: UGC

In a video posted on Facebook, the babe’s pretty voice impressed many as she passionately sang the hit song.

The clip was posted online by DJ Stacey, with the caption reading:

“Damn, goosebumps.”

So many Facebook users expressed how wowed they were by the gorgeous young woman and her voice.

Let’s take a peek at the video:

Here are some of the coolest reactions from social media users.

Many acknowledged how difficult the song was to sing and commended the good sis:

Zandi Wardle said:

“Do you know how hard singing this song is? Ask me! I'm a singer, and I know. Somebody sign this girl, please.”

Andrew Jefferies added:

“Beautiful voice and beautiful song. Well done.”

Bayanda Bayas Zikode complimented her:

“I see people commenting about the voice. Here we are talking about far more advanced and intricate stuff like technique, voice, breath control, and correct phrasing is. She's got it all on lockdown.

“Nothing to be taken away nor added, just a perfect, well-rounded vocalist. One thing is for sure, you don't mess with Whitney's songs and get away with it unless you're a powerhouse yourself.”

Leatitia Baker gushed:

“Holy freaking macaroni. I'm in total awe. Don't kill me, but she sounds better than Whitney Houston.”

Source: Briefly.co.za